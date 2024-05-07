Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Down 4.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.52 and last traded at $61.35. Approximately 587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

