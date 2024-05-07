INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Down 7%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 212,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,794,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. INVO Bioscience comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 9.43% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.