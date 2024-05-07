iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.