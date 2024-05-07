Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

