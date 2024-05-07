Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
