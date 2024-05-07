Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $112.00 at Roth Mkm

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Itron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Itron by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 313.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

