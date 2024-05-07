Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Jabil worth $52,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

