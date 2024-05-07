Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.