Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $36.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.93.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

