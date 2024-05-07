Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

