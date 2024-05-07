JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Up 2.8%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 16,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 248,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

