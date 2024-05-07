Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.7 %

ERO stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

