Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 24.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Joint by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

