JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $66.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.46.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $71.53.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,128,173.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

