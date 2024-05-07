JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $89.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ONEOK by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 206,603 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in ONEOK by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

