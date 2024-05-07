JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.57

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.57 ($4.98) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.91). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 394 ($4.95), with a volume of 132,052 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.98. The company has a market capitalization of £252.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,188.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

