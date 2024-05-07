Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

