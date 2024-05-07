K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.59. 109,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 112,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

K92 Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.