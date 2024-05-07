Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Kenon Stock Performance
Shares of KEN stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.45. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
