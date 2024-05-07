Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

