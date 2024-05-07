Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Centene
In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Centene Price Performance
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centene
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.