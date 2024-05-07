Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.88. Approximately 8,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 4,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.