KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.65.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
