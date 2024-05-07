Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Down 6.2%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Kobe Steel Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.
About Kobe Steel
Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kobe Steel
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.