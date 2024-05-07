KP Tissue (KPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$498.00 million.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$10.84. The stock has a market cap of C$82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KPT shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

