Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kronos Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 1,791.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.