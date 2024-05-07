Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.28.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.01 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

