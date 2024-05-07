L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $24.31 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 187.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.