Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $218.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $218.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.56.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

