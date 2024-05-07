Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Down 5.5%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 4,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Land Securities Group Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
