Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 73.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 211,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

