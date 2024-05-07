Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE:LEG opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

