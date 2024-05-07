Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Leidos worth $44,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

