Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

