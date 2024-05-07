Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
