LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

