Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
LBTYA has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Liberty Global Stock Up 2.6 %
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $73,550,000. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,943,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
