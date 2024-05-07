LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

