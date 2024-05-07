Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Down 6.9%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 183,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 290,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lion Group Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

