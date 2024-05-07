Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

LQDT opened at $17.94 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 88.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

