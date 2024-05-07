Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

