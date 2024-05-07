Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Up 4.2%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 11,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 105,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Luokung Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

