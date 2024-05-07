Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 7.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.22 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.65). Approximately 306,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 362,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.78).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MACF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

In other news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

