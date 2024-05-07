Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Mapfre Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

