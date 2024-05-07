MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MarineMax by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

