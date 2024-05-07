Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

