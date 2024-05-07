Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Medpace Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $400.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace has a 52-week low of $197.39 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

