MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4 %

MELI opened at $1,653.85 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,500.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,545.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

