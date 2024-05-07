MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MET opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.