M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

