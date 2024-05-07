Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.20

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.20 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 757 ($9.51). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 764 ($9.60), with a volume of 79,909 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 744.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £413.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,064.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,162.16%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

