Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.55.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Moderna by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

